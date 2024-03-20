Beijing, March 20: At least 14 people were killed and 37 injured when a passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall in north China's Shanxi province, authorities said on Wednesday. China: Seven Miners Who Were Trapped in Underground Warehouse in Shanxi Province Confirmed Dead

The passenger bus crashed into a tunnel wall on the Hohhot-Beihai Expressway in Shanxi on Tuesday, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The cause of the accident was not known yet. Rescue workers have rushed to the scene and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.