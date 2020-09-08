Beijing, September 8: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China acted in an open and transparent manner on the coronavirus outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic.

These comments were made by Xi, while he was speaking at a ceremony honouring role models during the country's fight against the disease. According to a Reuters report, he further said that China is the first major economy to return to growth during the pandemic - which demonstrated the country's strong abilities and vitality. WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Says 'World Must Be Better Prepared for Next Pandemic' as Countries Fight COVID-19.

China acted in an open and transparent manner on COVID-19 outbreak, says President Xi Jinping:

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China acted in an open and transparent manner on the #COVID19 outbreak and that it had taken concrete efforts that helped save tens of millions of lives around the world during the pandemic: Reuters (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yyK5KFQmFz — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

According to the Worldometer chart, coronavirus infections have crossed 27,489,198 mark across the globe. The United States tops the chart with a total of 6,485,575. The death toll, in the country, has shot to 193,534. India climbed to the second place with a COVID-19 tally nearing to 43 lakh. Countries are working hard to develop a vaccine to control the spread of coronavirus. WHO chief said that countries must be better prepared for the next pandemic and urged them to invest in health care.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).