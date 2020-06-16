Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

China Reports 27 New Domestic Coronavirus Cases in Beijing, WHO Expresses 'Concern'

World AFP| Jun 16, 2020 09:05 AM IST
A+
A-
China Reports 27 New Domestic Coronavirus Cases in Beijing, WHO Expresses 'Concern'
Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Beijing, June 16: China on Tuesday reported another 27 domestically transmitted coronavirus cases in Beijing, where a fresh cluster linked to a wholesale food market has sparked WHO concern and prompted a huge trace-and-test programme.

The new cases bring the number of infections confirmed in the Chinese capital over the past five days to 106, as city officials locked down almost 30 communities in the city and tested tens of thousands of people.

Authorities shut down another market on Tuesday -- Tiantaohonglian in the central Xicheng district -- after one employee there was diagnosed with COVID-19, state broadcaster CCTV reported. China Reports 49 More Coronavirus Cases, Beijing Tests Thousands Amid Fears of Second Wave of Infections.

Seven residential estates surrounding the market were also locked down.

The World Health Organisation said the new cluster was a cause for concern, given Beijing's size and connectivity.

"A cluster like this is a concern and it needs to be investigated and controlled -- and that is exactly what the Chinese authorities are doing," WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said.

Beijing officials said they will give virus tests to stall owners and managers at all of the city's food markets, restaurants and government agency canteens.

All indoor sports and entertainment venues in the city were ordered to shut on Monday, and some other cities across China warned they would quarantine those arriving from Beijing.

The National Health Commission also reported four new domestic infections in Hebei province, which surrounds Beijing.

Another case reported in southwestern Sichuan province was linked to the Beijing cluster, health officials said.

Officials had said Sunday that all cases of infection up until then had been linked to the Xinfadi market, which 200,000 people had visited since May 30.

More than 8,000 workers from the market have been tested and sent to centralised quarantine facilities.

Until this recent outbreak, most of the cases in recent months have been Chinese nationals returning home as the pandemic spread to other countries.

China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that the virus strain found in the Beijing outbreak was a "major epidemic strain in the European countries".

While the virus was detected on chopping boards used to handle imported salmon at Xinfadi, "it does not clearly or definitely indicate it's from imported seafood", Wu Zunyou, the body's chief epidemiologist, said in a CCTV interview.

"Ever since new cases suddenly emerged in Beijing, we have tried to figure out the reasons for the outbreak since there were no COVID-19 cases found over the past two months," Wu Zunyou said.

"We came up with several possibilities, and the most likely one is that the carrier of the novel coronavirus comes from outside China or other parts of China and brought it here."

On Tuesday, another eight imported cases were reported.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Beijing China Coronavirus WHO
You might also like
Twitterati Wish Actor Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday Day: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Twitterati Wish Actor Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday Day: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 3,43,091, Death Toll Jumps to 9,900: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
News

Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 3,43,091, Death Toll Jumps to 9,900: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020
Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
Fashion

Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact
News

7th Pay Commission: Employees, Pensioners Doubt Hike in DA, DR Before July 2021 Due to COVID-19 Impact
Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Three TRS MLAs Test Positive for COVID-19: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'
World

Hydroxychloroquine Usage on COVID-19 Patients Revoked in US, FDA Says 'Risks Outweigh Potential Benefits'
Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Viral

Latest X-Rated TikTok Trend Sees Women Send Dirty Texts to Their Partners in Family Setting to Elicit Funny Reactions (Watch Videos)
Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'
News

Health Ministry Releases 'Guidance Document on Appropriate Management of Suspect/Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 at Railway Coaches COVlD Care Centers'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement