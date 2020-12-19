Washington, December 19: Dr Anthony Fauci, the top anti-epidemiologist of the United States, has asked children to not to worry about the well-being of Santa Claus. Dr Fauci, in bid to placate the children who marked their concern through video messages, said Santa has been vaccinated by him and he also has an innate immunity.

The remarks of Dr Fauci came while appearing on CNN on Saturday. The doctor was shown a collage of videos by the news anchor, where children expressed utmost concern over the movement of Santa Claus amid the pandemic. Indian-American Dr Vivek Murthy in Joe Biden's Health Team, Anthony Fauci to be Chief Medical Adviser on COVID-19.

Responding to their video, Dr Fauci, in a light-hearted manner, said: "I took care of that for you…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go."

'I Vaccinated Santa Claus Myself': Dr Fauci (Watch Video)

Santa Claus will be coming to town this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. “I took care of that for you,” he says. “…I took a trip up there to the North Pole; I went there and I vaccinated Santa Claus myself. I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go.” #CNNSesameStreet pic.twitter.com/CNJ520XTew — CNN (@CNN) December 19, 2020

Dr Fauci, while speaking to another American media outlet last month, had made a similar point over Santa Claus. The doctor, who heads the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, had said that Santra is exempted from the coronavirus restrictions because he has a solid immunity.

"Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity," Dr Fauci said.

