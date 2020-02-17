Coronavirus: 2000 Apple iPhones Distributed For Free Among Passengers Aboard COVID-19-Hit Diamond Princess Ship in Japan, Here's Why

Diamond Princess cruise ship. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Tokyo, February 17: Passengers aboard a quarantined cruise ship that was hit by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak in Japan have been given Apple iPhone handsets free of cost. According to a report, the Japanese government distributed nearly 2,000 free iPhone units to passengers and crew members of Diamond Princess quarantined in Yokohama. Of 3,700 people aboard the ship, more than 350 tested positive for coronavirus. Coronavirus: China Seeking Court Approval to Kill 20,000 2019-nCoV-Infected Patients to Prevent Further Spread? Know Truth Behind Viral News.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, distributed iPhones, reported Macotakara. iPhones were distributed on Diamond Princess to help stranded passengers and crew members contact medical professionals, book an appointment, accept drug requests, and discuss the trauma with psychologists. Coronavirus Turns People Into Zombies? Malaysia's Health Ministry Dispels 'Walking Dead' Rumour.

The Japanese government tried to ensure that every cabin on Diamond Princess ship has at least one iPhone to help them connect with medial professionals. The handsets have pre-installed Line app so that passengers and crew aboard the quarantined ship could communicate with medical experts in Japan. The ship was quarantined on February 3 after it was discovered that a Hong Kong citizen, who disembarked in his city and had travelled on the ship, was infected with COVID-19.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, iPhones were given to the passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship because handsets with App Store or Google Play Store registered outside Japan might not be able to download the Line app. A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, are among the 3,711 people on board the ship.