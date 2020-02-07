Coronavirus: China Seeking Court Approval to Kill 20,000 2019-nCoV-Infected Patients to Prevent Further Spread? Know Truth Behind Viral News

Fake news on coronavirus (Photo Credits: Screenshot/PTI)

A web portal has claimed that China sought the Supreme People’s Court's approval to carry out the mass killing of patients infected with coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to prevent its further spread. The website AB-TC (aka City News) further claimed that China told its apex court that 20,000 coronavirus-infected patients are putting health workers' lives in danger. The entire population of China will be wiped out if the few affected patients do not sacrifice their lives, the government told the court, the AB-TC website claimed. Coronavirus Turns People Into Zombies? Malaysia's Health Ministry Dispels 'Walking Dead' Rumour.

The fact is it is fake news. China has not made any such request to stop the further spread of coronavirus. The web portal making astonishing claims lacks credibility and has often been found spreading fake news and false information. Since fear and panic gripping the world with the death toll rising in China, many actually believed the AB-TC website's claims. In India too, many fall for this fake news. Academician Madhu Purnima Kishwar shared the misleading article and slammed Communism. Coronavirus Outbreak: Conspiracy Theories Floating on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp About Deadly Virus Spread.

Madhu Purnima Kishwar's Tweet:

Madhu Purnima Kishwar's tweet

"Shocked beyond words at this perversion & callousness. This is what Communism does to human psyche-- makes inconvenient persons appear expendable," Kishwar tweeted and later deleted her tweet. People believe articles of the AB-TC website as it does not carry any disclaimers labelling its content as fiction. The portal is full of hoax pieces. Recently, this website was caught spreading fake news about coronavirus cases in Singapore.

On January 30, the AB-TC website published an article titled "BREAKING NEWS: Singapore records six more coronavirus case, total of 16 now", claiming that five Singaporeans have contracted the Wuhan coronavirus without going to China. The Singapore government dismissed the report, confirming that all coronavirus-related cases in Singapore were Chinese nationals who travelled from Wuhan.

