Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan's COVID-19 Tally Reach 301, 'Negligence' at Border Quarantine Facilities Sparks Surge in Numbers

Coronavirus screening in Pakistan. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Karachi, March 19: Amid two confirmed deaths due to coronavirus and positive cases to 301, Pakistan government had warned that a large number of people in Lahore could be affected in the coming days. The government claims that around 5,600 pilgrims, who recently returned from Iran, have spread all over the country.

According to a report, published in the Hindustan Times, the spike in positive cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has risen due to negligence of officials in enforcing quarantine. Also, Pakistan does share its border with Iran in Taftan border crossing in Balochistan. Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Confirms 2 Deaths from COVID-19; Positive Cases Over 300.

Till now, two deaths have been confirmed in Pakistan, while 301 people have been confirmed positive with COVID-19. Most of the cases have been reported from southern province of Sindh (208), followed by Punjab (33), Balochistan (23), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (19) and Islamabad (2).

Meanwhile, the provincial government in Punjab had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 to check the spread of virus and earmarked three hospitals for coronavirus patients. However, several doctors and nurses have threatened to stop work as there is a shortage of equipment/facilities. Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistani Citizens, Who Returned from Iran Pilgrimage, Stuck in 'Filthy Coronavirus Quarantine'.

Earlier on Wednesday, reports arrived that hundreds of Pakistanis who returned home from a pilgrimage to Iran are stuck in filthy coronavirus quarantine camps with limited medical care, and fear squalid conditions are helping spread the disease. Officials say about 4,600 people are currently being held in Taftan.