Washington, April 11: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the country had administered 183,467,709 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 237,791,735 vaccine doses were distributed as of Saturday morning. It reportedly said that as many as 70,692,645 have been fully vaccinated while 117,142,879 have received the first dose of vaccine against coronavirus. New COVID-19 Guidelines in US: Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel Safely Again Without Getting Tested For Coronavirus Within US, Says CDC.

The CDC added that a total of 7,764,006 vaccine doses have been administered in U.S. long-term care facilities, as reported by Reuters. The country is undertaking the inoculation drive by using COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc, Pfizer in collobration with BioNTech and the one shot vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. COVID-19 Vaccination in US: All Adults in The United States Will Be Vaccinated by April 19, Says President Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden had announced that all adults in the country will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, instead of May 1 as decided earlier. However, Joe Biden had warned that with new virus variants spreading "we're still in a life-and-death race" with the coronavirus.

The USA on Saturday reported 76,377 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total coronavirus tally to 30,692,226. The country recorded 982 new deaths in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus death toll in US now stands at 5,54,783.

