Happy Diwali everyone! Do you know the origin of word “Diwali”? Well, it is derived from Sanskrit word, “dīpāwali” meaning "row or series of lights". This is why the ‘Festival of Lights’ is also referred to as Deepavali or Deepawali. And today marks the day of Narak Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali. A mere mention of the word and it brings back a lot of memories. Beautiful images of lighted diyas and candles bringing an end to the dark night. Smiling faces of our loved ones. It is almost time to spread that joy in the lives of our family and friends as Diwali 2020 is here. Exchanging Diwali greetings, especially in the current pandemic times, has become more significant. This Diwali, send latest greetings and messages to your family, friends, neighbours, relatives, colleagues and every near and dear one.

The five-day Diwali festival will be celebrated from November 12 to November 16 this year. Badi Diwali, the day when devotees perform Laxmi Pujan will fall on November 14 (Saturday). Ahead of Diwali 2020, search engine platforms Google, Yahoo, Bing and more are filled with requests for each and every detail about the Hindu festival. First and foremost is the full Diwali 2020 calendar with dates and shubh muhurat of Govatsa Dwadashi, Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pooja, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more. Secondly, there is a massive search for Diwali rangoli designs and Diwali mehndi designs. So on this auspicious day, people search for latest Diwali 2020 wishes, Happy Diwali 2020 greetings, Diwali images, Happy Diwali 2020 HD wallpapers and more in full swing. Happy Diwali 2020 Animated GIF Greetings and Narak Chaturdashi Messages: Wish Everyone Shubh Deepavali With These Wonderful Images, Choti Diwali Quotes and Photos.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Diwali, Endow You With Opulence and Prosperity, Happiness Comes at Your Steps! Wishing You a Bright Future in Your Life. Wishing You a Happy Diwali and Prosperous New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aaj Laxmi Pujan Ka Tyohaar Hai, Jagmaga Raha Ye Sansaar Hai, Maa Ki Aaradhana Mein Talleen Ho Jaao, Apni Har Manokaamna Puri Hoti Paao. Lakshmi Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Lakshmi Is Sending Your Way, Happiness and Prosperity This Day, Pray, Worship and Be With the Divine And Everything Will, Just Be Fine. Happy Lakshmi Poojan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Laxmi Pujan, I Wish You Are Blessed With Prosperity and Success by Maa Lakshmi. Happy Diwali and Lakshmi Puja 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Beauty of the Festival of Lights Fill Your Home With Happiness and My the New Year Bring Joy, Peace, and Prosperity in Your Life. Wish You and Family a Very Happy Diwali!

How to Download Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Happy Diwali 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. You can also convert above images into Stickers and then use it wish on WhatsApp as well. Here is step-by-step guide to convert photos into Stickers on android phone. Wish you a very Happy and Safe Diwali 2020! May your life be illuminated with endless joy, prosperity, health and wealth forever.

