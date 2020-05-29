Donald Trump Fires Fresh Salvo, Says 'Twitter Doing Nothing to Check Lies, Propaganda of China or Radical Left Democratic Party'

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

San Francisco, May 29: US President Donald Trump on Friday fired a fresh salvo at Twitter and said the micro-blogging site was not doing anything about the lies and propaganda put out by China. Taking to Twitter, Trump said Twitter has targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. "Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated!", Trump tweeted.

Trump said Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act should be revoked by the Congress which protects internet companies from legal liability for user comments. Minnesota Riots: Twitter Flags Donald Trump's Latest Tweet for Glorifying Violence Over Killing of George Floyd.

Here's the tweet by Donald Trump:

Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the Radical Left Democrat Party. They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress. Until then, it will be regulated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Tump's action comes hours after Twitter flagged one of his tweet for violating Twitter policies. Trump had tweeted saying: "....These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

Screengrab of Tweet Flagged by Twitter:

Screen Grab of US President Donald Trump Tweet.

Twitter removed his tweet and said it violates its policies regarding the glorification of violence "based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today". "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible", Twitter said.