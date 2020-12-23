Washington, December 23: President Donald Trump on Tuesday rejected a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package, calling it “a disgrace” and demanding that lawmakers more than triple relief payments to Americans.

According to an AFP report, while Trump did not explicitly say he would not sign the bill, he made it clear that he would not accept the legislation. US Congress Approves $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Package, to be Sent to Donald Trump For His Signature.

Donald Trump Rejects $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Bill:

#BREAKING Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace' pic.twitter.com/KbUzUXEayp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 23, 2020

The bill provided for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill."

On Tuesday, the bill got overwhelming approval in Senate and House of Representatives and cleared the way for $900 billion relief package for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus. It was then sent to President Trump to be signed into law.

