Washington, December 22: US Congress approved $900 bn Covid-19 relief package on Tuesday. According to an AFP report, the overwhelming approval in Senate and House of Representatives cleared the way for $900 billion relief package for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus. It will be sent to President Trump to be signed into law.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theatres and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction, according to reports. Joe Biden Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Live on TV to Boost Americans' Confidence in the Jabs.

US Congress Approves $900 Billion COVID-19 Relief Package

The entire world is reeling under the impact of coronavirus pandemic. President-elect Joe Biden took the first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Live TV to instil confidence among people on the vaccine. Coronavirus cases in US continue to be one of the worst among the world.

