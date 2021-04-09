London, April 9: Prince Philip died on Friday at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was recently hospitalised. He underwent a successful heart procedure. Buckingham Palace announced the news of the demise of Prince Philip on Friday afternoon. He breathed his last at Windsor Palace.

Buckingham Palace in a statement, said, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

It added, “Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.” After the demise of Prince Philip, flags on landmark buildings in Britain were lowered to half-mast as a sign of mourning. Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday: The Royal Family Shares Childhood Photos and Video of Her Majesty As She Turns an Year Older.

Tweet By Royal Family:

According to reports, the Duke of Edinburgh’s health deteriorated for the past few days. In May 2017, He stepped down from royal engagements. Prince Philip had made a final official public appearance in 2017 only during a Royal Marines parade on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace. He married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947. Prince Philip, Husband of Queen Elizabeth II, in Hospital After Feeling Unwell, Says Buckingham Palace.

Prince Philip was born on June 10, 1921. He was born into Greek and Danish royal families. After getting an education in France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, he joined the British Royal Navy in 1939. Prince Philip was granted permission by George VI to marry Queen Elizabeth II. He abandoned his Greek and Danish titles and styles before the official announcement of their engagement in July 1947.

