Athens, October 30: A strong earthquake measuring 7 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit Dodecanese Islands in Greece on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was at a depth of 21 kilometres from the surface. Tremors were also felt in Athens. The epicentre was located 23 kilometres to the north-west of the island of Samos.

A strong quake also hit Turkey's Aegean coast on Friday. A 6.6-magnitude earthquake occurred in the Aegean Sea off Turkey's western province of Izmir, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) tweeted. The epicentre was located some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, AFAD added.

Tremors were felt in numerous provinces in the country's west, as well as in Istanbul, Turkish media reports said. According to Izmir’s Governor Yavuz Selim Köşger, up to 20 buildings were destroyed in the province. "We have received information that several buildings in the districts of Buca, Bayrakli and Bornova were destroyed," Bugra Gokce, a spokesman for the mayor of the city of Izmir, said. Earthquake Hits Bangladesh, No Casualty or Damage Reported So Far

Bilim Ertekin, a retired 80-year-old Izmir resident, told Xinhua that some serious cracks occurred on the walls of his apartment in the Karsiyaka district. Local officials have been trying to determine the scope of the damage across the province, NTV broadcaster said.

