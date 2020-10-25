Cairo, October 25: Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced the discovery of an ancient pharaonic tomb in Minya province. An Egyptian mission unearthed the tomb which is located in Tuna al-Gabal archaeological site in Minya, Xinhua news agency quoted head of the ministry's Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri as saying in a statement on Saturday.

He said that the 10-metre deep tomb belongs to a man who served as "supervisor of the royal treasury". Waziri added that stone statues, coffins and other archaeological finds were found inside the tomb. Mummies Discovered in Burial Shaft in Egypt! Five Limestone Sarcophagi and Four Coffins Found in Saqqara (See Pictures).

Excavations are still ongoing to uncover more secrets and treasures of the archaeological site, Waziri noted, stressing that all artefacts found at the tombs were in a good state of preservation.

Egypt has witnessed several large-scale archeological discoveries in recent years in different parts of the country, including pharaonic tombs, statues, coffins and mummies.

