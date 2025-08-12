Lucknow, August 12: Proceedings in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were disrupted on Tuesday as the Fatehpur tomb vandalism issue triggered heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches. The Samajwadi Party (SP) demanded a discussion on the incident, accusing the BJP-led government of trying to disturb communal harmony. Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey alleged that a ruling party leader had called people to gather in Fatehpur a week earlier, which he claimed led to the violence.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna denied any involvement of the government in the incident, saying a case had been registered against 10 identified and several unidentified accused. "Anyone tampering with the law will be punished through due judicial process," he said. Unsatisfied with the response, SP MLAs staged a dharna in the well of the House, raising slogans. However, legislative work continued amid the protests. Speaker Satish Mahana reprimanded MLA Pallavi Patel for recording videos of the protest and ordered her to delete them, warning of action if they surfaced on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Portion of 185-Year-Old Noori Masjid in Fatehpur Demolished by Local Authorities; Claims Illegal and Obstructing Widening of Banda-Bahraich Highway (Watch Videos).

Tension flared up in Fatehpur on Monday after a centuries-old tomb outside a mausoleum was vandalised by a group of people, claiming it had been built over a demolished Hindu temple. They reportedly sought permission from the district administration to conduct prayers at the site. Video clips circulating on social media showed some people vandalising parts of the mausoleum and hoisting saffron flags on it. Following the unrest, police deployed tight security around the site to prevent further escalation. The administration is said to be investigating the matter, though tensions remain high. 'Nobody Provided Oxygen Support': Infant Named Aryan Dies at Fatehpur District Hospital Due to Alleged Medical Negligence, Heart-Breaking Video of Father Shah Rukh Crying Inconsolably Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, amid the uproar, the House unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Indian astronaut, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, on the success of the Axiom-4 mission. The opposition also targeted the government over law and order, citing statistics on murders, molestation, rapes, and police excesses. Khanna countered that convictions were being secured in as little as 22 days, with no case taking more than 134 days. He added that 12 forensic labs were operational in the state, with three more under construction.

