New Delhi, November 13: Elon Musk, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tesla Inc on Friday informed that he had taken four coronavirus tests on the same day of which two were reported to be positive while the other showed negative results. Taking to Twitter, Musk expressed shock and said that something really bogus was going on as same machine, same nurse and same test had two different results. "Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for COVID-19 four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD", Musk tweeted.

According to reports, the Tesla CEO said he was also undergoing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from separate labs whose results will take about 24 hours. Replying to Musk's tweet, a Twitter user, by the handle @JaneidyEve asked him if he showed any symptoms, to which Musk said he had symptoms of a 'typical cold'. "Symptoms of a typical cold. Nothing unusual so far", Musk replied. Elon Musk Not to Get COVID-19 Vaccine When Available; Tesla CEO Says, 'I'm Not at Risk for COVID'.

Here's the tweet by Elon Musk:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 10,535,828 and 242,654, respectively, according to the CSSE. On Wednesday, the US reported 1,43,408 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a record daily increase since the onset of the pandemic in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday.

