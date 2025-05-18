New York, May 18: Former FBI counterintelligence agent Jonathan Buma has alleged that Russian intelligence targeted billionaire Elon Musk in a blackmail plot, exploiting his personal lifestyle to influence him. Speaking in a documentary aired by German broadcaster ZDF, Buma claimed that Musk and PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel were placed under surveillance by Russian spies after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Secret information was allegedly gathered about Musk’s drug use, including ketamine, and his ties to adult entertainment, gambling, and events like Burning Man.

Buma asserted that these vulnerabilities were seen by Russian operatives as avenues for exploitation, and said the plan had the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “The agents would not have gotten involved had Putin not known and signed off,” Buma stated, though he declined to reveal his sources. Sex Workers ‘Feel Fooled’ by Elon Musk Over NSFW Posts Despite Paying for X Premium Service.

Notably, Buma himself was arrested in March 2025 for leaking confidential FBI documents to a publishing house. He was charged with “Disclosure of Confidential Information” and released on $100,000 bail. SpaceX Sex Scandal: Elon Musk Refutes Claims of Paying Female Worker To Hush Up Sexual Misconduct Charge; Says ‘Story Meant To Interfere With Twitter Acquisition’.

The Wall Street Journal had previously reported that Musk and Putin were in contact in 2022, raising concerns about Russian influence over the influential tech leader. Musk’s standing in the US has declined recently, with Tesla’s financial struggles and political controversies.

Musk’s involvement in Ukraine has also sparked debate. He initially provided Starlink access to Ukrainian troops but later threatened to cut it off. Recently, Musk joined Donald Trump on a high-profile Middle East tour, including a dinner with the Emir of Qatar, deepening speculation about his international political reach amid these troubling allegations.

