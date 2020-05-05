First Consignment of 5 Million Tablets of Hydroxychloroquine From India Reach Toronto, View Pics

HCQ Consignment Reaches Toronto (Photo Credits: ANI)

Canada, May 5: The first consignment of 5 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) from India reached Toronto on Tuesday. Following which, Consulate General of India in Toronto said that India-Canada cooperation continues in these critical times.

In view of the humanitarian grounds, last month, India decided to licence paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country's capabilities. Hydroxychloroquine Stock Sufficient in India, There Will Be No Lack of the Drug As and When Needed, Says Health Ministry.

A few weeks back, Health Canada cautioned against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19. The Canadian health department reportedly said the two drugs may cause serious side effects, including serious heart rhythm problems. It advised the use of the two drugs only if prescribed by a doctor.

Soon after this, the opposition attacked the government over concerns that this might create a shortage of the drug in India. Refuting such claims, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare clarified that India has sufficient stock of hydroxychloroquine available to meet the needs of the country that arise due to coronavirus pandemic.

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry further clarified that there would be no lack of hydroxychloroquine in India. "It is ensured that not only today even in future there will not be any lack of HCQ (Hydroxychloroquine) as and when needed", Aggarwal said.

US President Donald Trump had hinted at retaliation, in case Indian PM doesn't allow the supply to come out of the country. The United States' Federal Drug Administrator (FDA), according to President Trump, has been focusing on the anti-malarial drug to find the cure for coronavirus.