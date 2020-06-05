'George Floyd Looking Down and Saying This is Great', Says Donald Trump as Unemployment Rate Dips in US

Donald Trump during press briefing | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, June 5: United States President Donald Trump made a reference to deceased African-American George Floyd in his press briefing on Friday. While announcing a decline in the US unemployment rate, Trump said the late Floyd would be welcoming the country's success in tackling the job crisis. His remarks comes amid raging protests across the US over the police killing of Floyd.

"We all saw what happened last week, we can't let that happen. Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying, 'this is a great thing that's happening for our country.' This is a great day for him, for everybody, in terms of equality," Trump said. COVID-19 a 'Gift From China', US Largely Through The Pandemic: Donald Trump.

Unemployment rate in US slipped from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May, as per the data released by federal government today. The improvement in jobs scenario comes amid an aggressive stand taken by the Trump regime to end the lockdown. The President has been persistently pushing against States who have decided to maintain restrictions to curb COVID-19 cases.

Trump, during the press conference, was asked by a scribe to explain how unemployment plunge can be seen as a victory for equality when the rate has climbed upwards among black community. Responding to her, the President said, "You are really something."

The unemployment among African-Americans and Asian Americans increased by 0.1 and 0.5 percents, respectively. Overall, the rate of joblessness shrinked by 1.4 percentage points. Although the unemployment has reduced to 13.3 percent, the number is way higher than what was recorded by the US during the days of "Great Depression" in late 1920s'.