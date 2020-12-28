New Delhi, December 28: A 20-year-old German pilot named Samy Kramer traced a giant syringe while flying a plane for 200 Kilometre to mark the start of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Europe last week . Kramer reportedly flew a Diamond DA-20 Katana to drew a 70 kilometre long syringe 5,000 feet in the air, near Lake Constance in southern Germany. EU Begins COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Historic Day in Fight Against Virus Across Europe

“There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving”, Kramer told Reuters TV. The 20-year-old added that his flight should not be understood as a direct call to be inoculated. "Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy, because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic”, Kramer reportedly said. Germany Expects to Get 15.5 Million Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Health Ministry.

The real time air traffic tracking website, Flightradar24 traced the route followed by Samy Kramer and outlined the image of a syringe.

See the Image Here :

A pilot in Germany used a Diamond DA20 Katana aircraft to send this message to the world 💉 See the playback at https://t.co/R7sQfH6OK8#Covid19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/j7HHaY1aV7 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 24, 2020

Germany officially started its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Sunday. The government is planning to distribute more than 1.3 Million vaccine doses to local health authorities by the end of this year and about 700,000 per week from January, 2021.

