Washington, Aug 7: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 19 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 713,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 19,007,938 and the fatalities rose to 713,406, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,881,974 and 160,090, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,912,212 infections and 98,493 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,964,536), and is followed by Russia (870,187), South Africa (538,184), Mexico (462,690), Peru (447,624), Chile (366,671), Colombia (345,714), Iran (320,117), Spain (309,855), the UK (309,784), Saudi Arabia (284,226), Pakistan (281,863), Bangladesh (249,651), Italy (249,204), Turkey (237,265), France (231,310), Argentina (228,195), Germany (215,039), Iraq (140,603), Canada (120,387), Philippines (119,460), Indonesia (118,753) and Qatar (112,092), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (50,517), UK (46,498), India (40,699), Italy (35,187), France (30,308), Spain (28,500), Peru (20,228), Iran (17,976), Russia (14,579) and Colombia (11,624).

