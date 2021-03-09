Athens, March 9: A 37-day-old baby died due to COVID-19 in Greece on Sunday. The baby boy was the youngest COVID-19 victim of the country. The infant was brought to an Athens children's hospital in February this year. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed grief over the demise of the country's youngest COVID-19 victim. Severe COVID-19 Infection Appears Rare in Newborn Babies, Says Study.

Mitsotakis in a tweet, said, "Sadly today we had the pandemic's youngest victim in our country, an infant that spent 17 of its 37 days fighting the coronavirus." According to a report published in the global news agency AFP, the boy was brought to the hospital with nasal inflammation and fever. He was placed in intensive care. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Newborn Baby in Mumbai Youngest to Recover From Coronavirus, 51 Patients Discharged in State So Far.

Recently, Greece again witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus cases. The government activated an emergency plan to support the healthcare system in the country -- and in the Attica region particularly. Till now, over 200,000 people have contracted coronavirus in the European country. The death toll in Greece also jumped to over 6,700.

Greece has administered over one million COVID-19 vaccine dose. "Each vaccine is another step towards our goal to beat the pandemic and be all healthy and protected soon," says Mitsotakis in a video message. The Greek economy contracted by 8.2 percent on an annual basis in 2020, mostly due to the pandemic.

