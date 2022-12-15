Mumbai, December 15: In a unfortunate incident that took place in England, a man's ear and scalp were allegedly ripped off in a horror accident that took place in Scunthorpe. As per reports, the shocking incident took place in 2018 when the man was working for the Caspian Group Limited at its site on East Common Lane, Scunthorpe.

According to a reports in the DailyStar.Co.UK, the Caspian Group Limited was earlier known as Caspian Access and Plant Hire Limited. The horrific incident took place in 2018 when the man was injured by a machine which he was oiling at the time.

As per a report in Grimsby Live, the incident took place when the man's ponytail got trapped in the rotating mechanism thus tearing his face and scalp while ripping off one of his ears. After the incident, the tip of one of the man's fingers had to be amputated due to the result of further injuries which he suffered during the accident.

After the man met with the horrific accident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where underwent treatment and even spent two weeks undergoing series of skin grafts. During investigation of the case and the company, the Health and Safety Executive learnt that the machine involved in the incident was bought second hand.

Interestingly, the machine was found to pose an "obvious risk" to those using it in the company as the MPC Micromatic Timber stress grading machine "lacked suitable safety guards". The HSE said that the company was aware of the issues with the machine but they failed to rectify it.

During the hearing, Grimsby Magistrates' Court fined the company £70,000 fine and also ordered it to pay to pay £13,012.76 in costs. Surprisingly, the company pleaded guilty of violating the Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

