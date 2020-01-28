Harmeet Singh Alias 'Happy PhD', Top Khalistani leader, Killed in Lahore

Image Used for Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lahore, January 28: Harmeet Singh alias "Happy PhD", chief of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), has been killed by a local gang in Pakistan's Lahore. According to a report in Hindustan Times, he has been killed over monetary dispute arose out of a drug deal. Singh was killed near the Dera Chahal gurdwara on Monday afternoon. He was living in Pakistan for over 20 years. Who is Harmeet Singh PhD aka Happy, Mastermind of Amritsar Grenade Attack?

Harmeet Singh alias "Happy PhD" became chief of KLF in 2014 after the organisation's head Harminder Mintoo was arrested in Thailand by Punjab Police. Mintoo managed to escape from Nabha Jail but was later detained. He died of cardiac arrest in prison in 2018. Khalistani Terror Suspect Arrested by Bengaluru Police, Handed over to Punjab Police.

Harmeet, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar, was allegedly involved in the assassination of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leaders in Punjab in 2016-2017. Harmeet is a doctorate which earned his name in the outfit.

He was wanted in India in several cases of smuggling of drugs and weapons in Pakistan. Singh is also a suspect in the grenade attack at the Nirankari Bhawan that left three people dead and several injured in 2018. Acting on India's information, Interpol had issued a "red notice" against him.