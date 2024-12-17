Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed in a bomb blast in Moscow on Tuesday, according to reports. The explosive device was concealed in an electric scooter outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, approximately 7 kilometers southeast of the Kremlin. The blast occurred in a busy residential area, causing alarm and drawing immediate attention from authorities. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched an inquiry into the incident to identify the perpetrators and their motives. The method of attack, involving a bomb hidden in a scooter, indicates a carefully planned assault, likely targeting Kirillov for his pivotal role in Russia’s defence infrastructure. Western Countries Push Russia Towards Red Line, Provoking Response, Says Vladimir Putin.

💥 Russia: Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in charge of Nuclear, Biological, Chemical Defense Forces (NBC) in the Russian Armed Forces and his assistant assassinated in an explosion in Moscow on Ryazansky Prospect. pic.twitter.com/v6dQgMWEPQ — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) December 17, 2024

Images on Russian Telegram channels of the aftermath of the explosion that reportedly killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, senior commander in charge of chemical, biological and radiation defense forces: pic.twitter.com/25YYIR0ObJ — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) December 17, 2024

