Islamabad, May 9: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Confirming the development on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Cheema said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib." Imran Khan Arrested! Former Pakistan PM & PTI Chief Imran Khan Arrested From Islamabad High Court by Rangers.

The development was also confirmed by PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, Dawn news reported.

