Dhaka, April 8: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Liberation War of 1971. "General MM Naravane #COAS paid tributes to the valiant soldiers, who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971, by laying Wreath at #ShikhaAnirban. He also received a Guard of Honour at #Senakunj #Bangladesh. #IndiaBangladeshFriendship," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

Shikha Anirban (eternal flame) in Dhaka Cantonment pays tribute to the Liberation War martyrs. Senakunja is the official auditorium/convention centre of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. Naravane is on a five-day visit to Bangladesh. The visit aims to enhance defence cooperation and build strong bilateral ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

The visit will further deepen the bilateral relationships between the two Armies and act as a catalyst for closer coordination and cooperation between the two countries on a host of strategic issues. Naravane will also meet with the three service chiefs of the Bangladesh Armed Forces during his visit.

The visit comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh during which New Delhi and Dakha signed MoUs in key sectors including trade and technology to foster bilateral ties and affirmed commitment to eliminating terrorism in all its forms.