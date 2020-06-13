Indian-Origin UK Citizen Slams Indians for Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement, Shares Images of Gujarati Restaurant Meera's Village in Wembley Ransacked by BLM Protesters

London, June 13: Amid the protest over George Floyd's murder gaining momentum in London, an Indian-origin British citizen on Saturday slammed the violent protests in the name of 'Black Lives Matter'. She also took a pot shot on the Indians for supporting the #BlackLivesMatter movement when Gujarati people's property -- Meera's Village -- in Wembley London is being attacked and ransacked.

Expressing her anguish, Dixsa took to Twitter and wrote, "We Gujarati’s are a minority community in the UK, smaller than the black Community. Yet #BlackLivesMatter target Beautiful Meera’s village restaurant on Ealing Rd, Wembley London. Keep promoting Black Lives Matters Indians!" English Premier League Clubs to Have 'Black Lives Matter' Instead of Player Names on Jerseys.

She also shared images of ransacked Meera’s village restaurant which was attacked and rancked by violent protesters. He added, The writing on the wall at Meera’s Village restaurant Ealing Road London says “fucking Indian scum” #BlackLivesMatter you are racist bigots! Looting other minorities shows your true colours! No it was not about protesting this was about looting and destruction! #AllLivesMatter."

Here's what Dixsa wrote:

The writing on the wall at Meera’s Village restaurant Ealing Road London says “fucking Indian scum” #BlackLivesMatter you are racist bigots! Looting other minorities shows your true colours! No it was not about protesting this was about looting and destruction! #AllLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/knTyLmCusW — DIXSA દીક્ષા (@Dix5a) June 12, 2020

With the protests entering violent stage and protesters clashing with police, Metropolitan Police Commander Bas Javid has issued restrictions in London to avoid a repeat of last week's violent clashes. As per the restrictions, protesters will have to keep to the planned march route which runs from Hyde Park to Whitehall in United Kingdom's capital.

Among the vital instructions, police said that protesters will have to stay on one side and counter-protesters on the other. Promising a 'robust' response to any disorder at protests, police said that section 12 of the Public Order Act has been imposed. Earlier, police had arrested more than 130 people during almost 200 demonstrations across Britain since the death of George Floyd in USA.

