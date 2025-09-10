Mumbai, September 10: In a shocking incident in the United States, a seven-day-old baby was allegedly mauled to death by a family dog in Indiana. The alleged incident occurred on Thursday, September 4. Confirming the incident, the Markle Police Department (MPD) said that on Thursday, police officers responded to a report about a newborn being bitten by a dog that lived at the home in Markle, a town in Huntington and Wells counties.

As per the press release, officials, first responders and EMS personnel who arrived at the home found the seven-day-old baby in a critical condition. The police said that the infant, identified as Jason Weaver, required life-saving measures. In no time, the baby was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to a report in People, a forensic autopsy revealed that the infant died from multiple blunt force traumatic injuries. US Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Arrested After Newborn Found Dead Inside Trash Bag in Closet at University of Kentucky in Lexington, Probe On.

According to the Huntington County Coroner’s Office, the child was suffering from multiple bite wounds when it was found. The incident came to light when police officers rushed to a home in Markle, Indiana, after receiving a call about a dog bite. The baby boy, who was admitted to the Lutheran Hospital, succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

"The incident is being investigated by Officers of the Mar- kle Police Dept, Huntington Co Sheriffs Dept and the Huntington Co Corners office," the statement read. Meanwhile, the manner of the child's death has been ruled an accident. As per WPTA, the family dog that killed the seven-day-old boy was identified as a five-year-old husky/pit bull mix. Arizona Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend and Her Dog in US, FaceTimes Ex-Lover While Lying Next to Dead Body; Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison.

The oroner's office said that "no law enforcement reported instances of aggression" against the family dog.

