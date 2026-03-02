New Delhi, March 2: The International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, has called for maximum restraint amid escalating tensions between Israel, the United States and Iran, warning that the situation in West Asia remains deeply concerning even as inspections continue.

Speaking at the agency’s headquarters in Vienna on Monday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi addressed an extraordinary session of the board of governors following recent military exchanges in the region. Iran-US Conflict: Donald Trump Claims US Forces Sank 9 Iranian Naval Ships, Destroyed Key Military Facilities.

“I reiterate my call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation,” Grossi said during the meeting.

He described the situation in the Middle East as “very concerning,” reflecting rising global anxiety after reported strikes and Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks. Israel Iran War Update: Several US Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait, Iranian-Backed Militias Join Fighting (Videos).

No Signs of Damage to Iran Nuclear Facilities

Despite the heightened tensions, the IAEA said there is currently “no indication” that Iran’s nuclear installations were damaged in the recent attacks. The agency continues to closely monitor developments to ensure nuclear safety and prevent potential risks to civilians in the region.

“Efforts to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities… continue, with no response so far. We hope this indispensable channel of communication can be re-established as soon as possible,” Grossi added.

The IAEA emphasised that maintaining communication channels is critical to avoid misunderstandings and ensure transparency regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Emergency IAEA Meeting After Requests From Iran and Russia

The emergency board meeting was convened after requests from Tehran and Russia, a key ally of Iran. Diplomats gathered ahead of a previously scheduled board session, which includes representatives from 35 countries.

Earlier, the agency said it was “closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, and urges restraint to avoid any nuclear safety risks to people in the region.”

The latest developments have intensified global scrutiny of Iran’s nuclear activities and raised fears of a broader regional confrontation. For many diplomats in Vienna, the immediate priority remains preventing further escalation that could threaten nuclear facilities or trigger a wider conflict in West Asia.

