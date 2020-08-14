Tel Aviv, Aug 14: Israel has decided to allow citizens to fly to three European countries -- Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece -- starting from Sunday, as the first step in international travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken on Thursday by the Israeli Corona Cabinet, which said that the travellers to the three countries have to get a lab test two or three days before departure, said a joint statement by four Israeli ministries and the National Security Council, reports Xinhua news agency.

But the travellers will not have to enter quarantine in these countries upon arrival and after return to Israel, it added.

Under the plan, Greece will accept 600 Israeli tourists, allowing them to stay in Thessaloniki, Athens, Corfu and Crete.

The passengers will also need to fill out health and personal details forms, both during departure and return.

The Israeli government is still working on a travelling for business people, whose arrival in Israel or trips to abroad are essential for the Israeli economy.

On July 20, Israel extended flight restrictions until at least September 1.

