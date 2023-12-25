Israel-Hamas War: 70 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip, Says State Media

At least 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, reported the state-run Palestine TV.

World IANS| Dec 25, 2023 09:49 AM IST
Israel-Hamas War: 70 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Refugee Camp in Gaza Strip, Says State Media
File Image of Gaza (Photo Credits: X/@ShaykhSulaiman)

Gaza, December 25: At least 70 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, reported the state-run Palestine TV. Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry, said in a statement that the death toll is likely to rise as the airstrike on Sunday hit a crowded residential area. He added that Israeli forces are bombing the central region's main roads between camps, which obstructs ambulances and civil vehicles from reaching targeted locations, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel-Palestine War: Clashes Erupt During Humanitarian Aid Distribution in Southern Gaza Strip, One Killed

Local sources told the news agency that most of the killed were women and children, and it is currently difficult for local hospitals to receive more injured people. The sources added that in addition to the al-Maghazi refugee camp, the Israeli army also attacked central Gaza's al-Bureij refugee camp and the southern city of Khan Younis. The latest tally by the Gaza-based Health Ministry showed on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks has reached 20,424, and 54,036 others were wounded since the conflict broke out on October 7. Israel-Hamas War: 390 Palestinians Killed, 734 Injured in Israeli Attacks in Past 48 Hours, Says Health Ministry in Gaza

Meanwhile, a total of 15 Israeli soldiers were confirmed killed in Gaza over the past weekend, said the Israeli army, bringing to 154 the overall number of slain Israeli soldiers during its ground offensive in Gaza, which was launched in retaliation for a Hamas assault on October 7 that left about 1,200 Israelis killed and more than 200 captivated.

Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Conflict Gaza Strip Hamas Hamas Tunnel IDF Israel Israel Gaza Ceasefire Israel Gaza War Israel-Gaza Conflict Israel-Hamas Conflict Israel-Hamas War Israel-Palestine issue Palestine refugee camp Refugee Camp in Gaza
