Tel Aviv [Israel], March 23 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces launched a ground operation in Gaza's Beit Hanoun town on Sunday morning, while Hamas confirmed the death of its politburo member in the airstrike, Israeli news agency, Tazpit Press Service (TPS) reported on Sunday.

As per the report, during the operation, fighter jets struck several Hamas targets and terror infrastructure sites in the area. Meanwhile, the IDF also warned residents of Rafah's Tel-Sultan neighbourhood to evacuate their homes on Sunday.

"The IDF has launched an attack to strike at terrorist organizations. The area you are in is considered a dangerous combat zone," Col Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic language spokesperson posted. "Gush Katif Street is considered a humanitarian route for your use in order to move to the Mawasi area."

Hamas confirmed a member of its politburo, Salah al-Bardawil, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, the report added.

In another update, CNN reported that Israel's military carried out multiple waves of airstrikes across Lebanon targeting suspected Hezbollah sites on Saturday.

Citing the Lebanese Health Ministry, the report said that at least seven people have been killed, including a child, and 40 others injured in Saturday's strikes.

The day's barrages marked the most significant eruption of violence between Israel and Hezbollah since the ceasefire, which brought about an uneasy calm to the border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its latest strikes targeted "Hezbollah command centers, infrastructure sites, terrorists, rocket launchers, and a weapons storage facility." It said it was responding to at least five projectiles fired from within Lebanon toward Israel; three were intercepted by the Israeli air force and two did not cross the border.

Meanwhile, another Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in a southern Lebanese town, Al Jazeera reported citing state media.

"An Israeli drone carried out an air strike this morning, launching a guided missile targeting a car in the town of Aita al-Shaab," near the border with Israel, Lebanon's official National News Agency said as quoted by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

