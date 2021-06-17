Tel Aviv, June 17: The Israeli Ministry of Health has issued a "severe" travel warning for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the concerns of COVID-19 spread.

The UAE has become one of the most popular destinations for Israeli tourists since a normalisation agreement was signed between the two countries in September 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides the UAE, there are currently "severe" travel warnings from Israel to over 10 countries. US President Joe Biden Congratulates Israel's New PM Naftali Bennett on Phone Call

The Ministry warned on Wednesday that if the situation in those countries does not improve, they could be added to the list of those countries to which Israelis are barred from travelling.

Israel has already banned travel to six countries, which are Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the six destinations must apply to an exceptions committee.

All passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the Mministry removed the "severe" travel warning for Peru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2021 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).