Tel Aviv, Sep 25: The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced Friday that it has conducted a successful test of a new sea-to-sea missile system. The IDF said in a statement that the system was designed to "ensure Israel's continued naval superiority", reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement comes a month after its rival Iran revealed its Abu-Mahdi long-range cruise missiles for its navy.

In recent years, the Israeli defence establishment has invested heavily in fortifying its naval abilities.

According to the statement, the new Israeli missile system has precision capabilities with a longer range and expanded offensive options.

A series of tests included firing a missile at a dummy target vessel. The system is expected to be integrated in the coming months into the Israeli navy flotilla.

