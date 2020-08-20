Jerusalem, August 20: The Israeli warplanes bombed the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip for the eighth consecutive night on Wednesday saying that it was a response to Palestinian fire balloon attacks across the border. The Army informed that the bombing was reported overnight after Palestinians fired a rocket into southern Israel. According to a report by news agency AFP, the Egyptian security officials tried to control the situation in the region which has seen more than a week of rocket and fire balloon attacks from Gaza. "Earlier tonight, a rocket was fired and during the day, explosive and arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," said a military statement.

Hamas is the group that governs the Gaza Strip. Reports inform that the latest attacks came as Israel warned Hamas as it was risking ‘war’ by failing to stop incendiary balloons being launched across the border. According to Hamas security sources, Israeli warplanes and drones struck several facilities that belong to the Qassam Brigades. The Israeli army air raids and attacks caused damage to security posts and wounded several people. No casualties were reported. Gaza Under Alert After Bombings Kill Three Police Officers.

The statement by the Israeli military said that fighter jets and aircraft struck additional Hamas military targets in the Gaza Strip. "During the strike, a military compound belonging to one of the special arrays of the Hamas terror organisation was struck”, it added.

In the wake of the attacks, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin issued a warning to Hamas during a visit to firefighters in the area. Rivlin had said that terrorism using incendiary kites and balloons is terrorism just like any other. "Hamas should know that this is not a game. The time will come when they have to decide ... If they want war, they will get war," Rivlin was quoted by media reports.

