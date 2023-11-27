Jerusalem, November 27: On October 7, at the Tribe of Nova music festival in southern Israel, Hamas operatives invaded the grounds and seized Maya Regev, 21, and her younger brother Itay, 18. On the second day of the truce, Hamas liberated 17 captives, including Maya, but her brother is still detained.

"After almost 50 years, my heart is broken because my son, Itay, is still in Hamas' custody in Gaza," mother Mirit Regev laments said while giving Maya a hug on Sunday, November 26.

Maya was one of the first people whom Hamas took prisoner from the music event. Maya and Itay, who are originally from Herzliya, which is close to Tel Aviv, had returned to Israel the day before after celebrating their mother's birthday overseas. While speaking with their father, who was attempting in vain to find out where they were, she was struck by gunfire. Hamas Releases 12 Thai Hostages Held Captive in Gaza, Says Thailand PM Srettha Thavisin.

"Dad, come here. They're shooting at me, I'm dying", Maya screamed while on a call with her father Ilan Regev during the October 7 attack. The audio of the call between Maya and Regev was later shared by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) via their social media handle. In the audio, Regev can be heard asking his daughter to hide, but she could not answer him any further.

Maya Regev Walks Free After 50 Days in Hamas Captivity, Emotional Video Surfaces

Emotional moment Maya Regev was reunited with her family. Maya was abducted from the Nova music festival after being shot multiple times by Hamas terrorists. She was released yesterday and was seen using crutches. Some particularly cold hearted people on this platform suggested… pic.twitter.com/8dpM165wqz — Elad Simchayoff (@Elad_Si) November 26, 2023

Regev had hurried right away to the location, but he ran into roadblockes and had to turn around. A few hours later, the siblings could be seen strapped to the back of a pickup truck in a video that went viral on the internet.

13 Israelis, including Maya, were reunited with their family on Sunday following the second hostage release from Hamas captivity in return for Palestinian inmates. She had a leg injury, so she was sent to the hospital right away. Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Releases Third Group of Hostages as Part of Truce Deal; Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Visits Gaza.

After 1,200 Israelis were killed and another 200 were taken prisoner in the October 7 onslaught, Israel has now unleashed its armed power on the narrow, densely populated Gaza Strip. At least fifteen thousand Palestinians have died, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

