Jerusalem, October 23: Israel has "categorically rejected" the International Court of Justice's, the UN's top court advisory opinion rebuking the country for restricting aid in Gaza, calling it an "another political attempt to impose political measures against Israel". "Israel categorically rejected the ICJ's 'advisory opinion,' which was entirely predictable from the outset regarding UNRWA. This is yet another political attempt to impose political measures against Israel under the guise of "International Law", the Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on X.

Criticising UN's top court, Israel claimed that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is "infested with terror activities", with some employees of the organisation "directly" taking part in the October 7 attack, which led to the kidnapping of several Israeli people."Today's ICJ advisory opinion should have called out the terrorist activity that UNRWA has been involved in: UNRWA employees directly took part in the October 7th massacre and continue to assist Hamas's terrorist operations - all under the auspices of the United Nations. Hamas terror activity within UNRWA took place before the October 7th massacre, during the massacre, and after the massacre", the post read.

Israel further said that the United Nations (UN) was provided with "extensive evidence" proving that Hamas has infiltrated the organisation, but that matter was never fully investigated. "Israel provided the UN with extensive evidence proving Hamas's infiltration into UNRWA, but the UN has never investigated the full extent of that infiltration. To this day, UNRWA still employs more than 1,400 Hamas operatives. Israel will not cooperate with an organisation that is infested with terror activities", the post added.

Israel expressed that it holds their obligations under International Law but rejects its politicisation, which harms the state of Israel. The International Court of Justice, the UN's top court, issued a landmark opinion on Wednesday (local time) rebuking Israel over its Gaza aid restrictions during the war, CNN reported.ICJ ruled that Israel, as an occupying power, is obligated to work with UN agencies to facilitate humanitarian aid in Gaza. This opinion is a significant rebuke of Israel's blockade imposed on the Palestinian enclave earlier this year.

The ICJ also said that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has not violated impartiality rules, and therefore should be supported in its relief efforts."The occupying power may never invoke reasons of security to justify the general suspension of all humanitarian activities in occupied territory," said Judge Iwasawa Yuji of the ICJ while delivering the opinion. However, the advisory opinion given is non-binding, but is still expected to pressure Israel in cooperating with aid agencies, CNN mentioned.