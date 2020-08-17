Rome, August 17: The Italian government made masks mandatory between 6 pm and 6 am in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus after recording more than 600 cases in a single day. The country also closed nightclubs amid the rising COVID-19 cases. Italy ordered a three-week closure of all dance venues.

In addition to this, people coming to Rome from Croatia, Greece, Malta or Spain are also now tested for coronavirus upon arrival in the country. According to an AFP report, The decision coincides with the "Ferragosto" weekend, a major holiday when most Italians go to the beach. New Zealand Election 2020: PM Jacinda Ardern Delays Parliamentary Election by Four Weeks to October 17 Amid Re-emergence of COVID-19 Cases.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza took to social media to inform about the new ordinance. According to it, there would be a suspension of dance activities, both indoors and out, which take place in discos and in any other space open to the public. Secondly, there is also an obligation to wear a mask outdoors from 6 pm to 6 am in places where there is a risk of crowding. He alerted the citizen to proceed with caution.

Here's what Health Minister Roberto Speranza tweeted:

Italy Health Minister shares on Facebook

Roberto Speranza, on Wednesday, stressed that there would be a ban on arrivals and transit travellers from Colombia. Due to Italy’s increasing number of infections, earlier this week, the United States Embassy in Italy also advised passengers to avoid non-essential travel.

