Washington, October 5: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday said she has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In a statement, Kayleigh McEnany said she has no symptoms of COVID-19, adding that she would begin quarantining. She further stated that the White House medical unit does not list any members of the press as close contacts. Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19.

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement that she posted on Twitter. "No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," she added. White House Ups Bid in Last-ditch COVID Talks With Congress.

Kayleigh McEnany Says She Has Tested Positive For COVID-19:

McEnany addressed reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before US President Donald Trump’s advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for COVID-19. "I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks’ diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," the Press Secretary clarified. She added she will continue to discharge her duties remotely.

"As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time. With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely," McEnany said. President Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre last Friday after tests the previous day had shown him positive for COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 09:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).