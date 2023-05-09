Delhi, May 09: The U.S. Virgin Islands government says it is struggling to locate Google co-founder Larry Page to serve him a subpoena concerning a lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase for allegedly enabling Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

The Virgin Islands had sued the world’s largest bank in December, alleging it knowingly facilitated Epstein’s exploitation of women and minors.

As part of the lawsuit, the government wants to subpoena Page because it believes the tech executive may have had some connection to the disgraced financier.

According to a report in Fox Business, three-page court documents filed by the Virgin Islands government reveal that the 50-year-old billionaire Google executive "is a high-net-worth individual who Epstein may have referred or attempted to refer to JPMorgan".

Court documents revealed that the government made several unsuccessful attempts to reach Page, who also owned two islands in US Virgin Islands as of late last year.

Records stated that "The Government made good-faith attempts to obtain an address for Larry Page, including hiring an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses. Our process server attempted service at the addresses identified by our investigative firm, but discovered the addresses were not valid for Mr. Page."

Having been unable to reach Page, the government is now looking for an alternative. It has requested Manhattan federal court Judge Jed Rakoff to allow it to serve Alphabet Inc. as a substitute.

Notably, apart from Page, his fellow Google co-founder Sergey Brin, media tycoon Mortimer Zuckerman and Hyatt Hotels Chairman Thomas Pritzker have also been issued subpoenas.

