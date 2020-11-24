Moscow, November 24: Mass vaccination against coronavirus or COVID-19 infection will begin next year in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday. According to Sputnik News, Tatyana Golikova also said the vaccination will be voluntary. Russia has registered two vaccines against coronavirus and the work to develop a third vaccine is underway. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Showed 'Very High' Effectiveness in Phase 3 Trial, Says Russian Health Official.

"Mass immunisation is planned for 2021. I would like to stress once again that vaccination is voluntary under the legislation of the Russian Federation," Golikova told the coordination council of human rights commissioners. He added that hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have been released in the market and elderly people, healthcare workers and teachers will get the vaccination first. COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V Update: Russia's Vaccine Caused No Side Effects in 85% Patients, Says Developer.

"Since the moment of Sputnik V’s state registration, over 117,000 doses of the vaccine have been released into civil circulation. Producers plan to produce over 2 million doses by year’s end. Currently, immunisation of high-risk groups, doctors and teachers is prioritized," Golikova said. In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V.

The vaccine is developed by Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The clinical trials have demonstrated that the vaccine's efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Named EpiVacCorona, the second vaccine against coronavirus is developed by the Vector Centre.

Russia’s third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the vaccination of citizens is more important than the export of vaccines.

