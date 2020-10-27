Moscow, October 27: A vast majority of patients, who were given Sputnik V, "first" vaccine against coronavirus (COVID-19), developed no side effects, said the Russian developer. Alexander Gintsburg, head of Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed Sputnik V, said their anti-coronavirus vaccine caused no side effects in 85 percent of the vaccinated. Combined Vaccine Against COVID-19 and Flu Being Developed by Russian Research Centre; Key Updates on Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Development in Russia.

"Side effects can be seen in about 15 percent of the vaccinated. Therefore, 85 percent of the vaccinated have no side effects and no inconvenience from this vaccine," Alexander Gintsburg was quoted by Sputnik News as saying on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11 announced that the country had registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V. The vaccine is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials. COVID-19 Treatment: Russia Registers Two Antiviral Drugs For Treating Patients With Coronavirus.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is a co-developer. Russia has registered a second vaccine and working to develop the third one. Named EpiVacCorona, the second vaccine against coronavirus is developed by the Vector Centre. Russia’s third anti-coronavirus vaccine is being developed by the Chumakov Centre.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it was necessary to roll out vaccination against the coronavirus across the country. He had emphasised that vaccination of Russians against coronavirus was the top priority and is more important than the export of vaccines.

