Nouakchott, August 6: Mauritanian Prime Minister Ismail Bedda Ould Cheikh Sidya and his Cabinet members resigned on Thursday. The Mauritian government submitted its resignation to President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. The development came a day after a statement from the General Prosecutor’s Office at the Supreme Court of Mauritania in which he announced the opening of an investigation into 11 years of governance of former president Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz.

According to reports, Ghazouani has not yet announced his decision. He is likely to announce in the coming hours its acceptance or rejection of the resignation. After accepting the resignation, the Mauritanian President will assign a new figure to form the government. COVID-19 Spike in Africa Alarming, WHO Says 'Very Concerned' Over Acceleration of Disease in The Continent.

The political crisis erupted in the North African country this year by a parliamentary investigation into alleged corruption in the government of Aziz, who had resigned in 2019. Ghazouani won the presidential election to succeed Aziz. South Africa: Deputy FM David Masondo Asked to 'Step Aside' by ANC's Integrity Committee Over Claims of Abusing Power to Resolve Domestic Dispute.

Mauritania, officially the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, is a country in Northwest Africa. It is the eleventh largest sovereign state in Africa.

