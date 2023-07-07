Mumbai, June 7: Mexican authorities have detained a 'devil worshipper' accused of eating his wife's brain in tacos and using her skull as an ashtray after killing her. Alvaro, a 32-year-old suspect, was apprehended on July 2 at the couple's Puebla home and is suspected of killing his wife, a mother of five, on June 29 while under the influence of a forbidden narcotic.

He allegedly admitted to authorities that the devil and Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death) had given him orders to perform the crime during questioning. After the murder, Alvaro is further accused of dismembering the victim Maria Montserrat Animas Montiel and packing her body parts in plastic bags.

He allegedly kept the majority of them on the property while throwing some of them into a ravine behind the house. He admitted to using a piece of his wife's fractured skull as an ashtray and eating part of her brain in tacos, according to officials familiar with the case. He is thought to have contacted one of his stepdaughters two days after the murder to confess.

The victim's mother, Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, told local media that he urged one of her children to come get her mother because "I already killed her and put her in bags." She stated that Alvaro used a machete, a chisel, and a hammer to dismember the 38-year-old victim's body. While he said that "she didn't suffer," I phoned him sobbing and questioned why he had treated her in that way if she wasn't a nasty person, she added.

Less over a year ago, Maria Montserrat married Alvaro. She had five daughters aged from 12 to 23. According to their grandmother, the stepfather harassed and physically abused the couple's two youngest children when they were living with them.

