Mumbai, June 14: In Silvassa, in the Union Territory of Diu Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a 52-year-old businessman has been arrested for killing his 43-year-old wife, chopping up his 15-year-old daughter, and dumping the parts into a canal.

According to the reports, Yogesh Mehta murdered his daughter for attempting to save her mother Reshma from his fury. On Monday evening, Mehta made the initial contact to the police control centre to report the death of his wife. Though he eventually broke down and admitted his crime while being questioned. Bihar Shocker: Man Attacks Woman, Chops Off Body Parts After She Failed To Pay Debt Amount in Bhagalpur, Two Held.

Police have not yet determined the precise time and date of the killings, but they have reason to believe that Yogesh's daughter was slain on June 10 and that her body parts were dumped in a canal. On June 11, a few body pieces were discovered in the Demni Canal close to Dadra village.

A Silvassa police official said, "The search is still ongoing but the accused is not providing specifics of both murders."

Mehta has a yarn company and owns property in Silvassa and Navsari that he has rented out by creating chawls. According to the police, he is in good financial standing.

Following a police inquiry, it was discovered that Mehta had hacked both victims to death with a hammer before chopping up his daughter with a knife.

The couple's learning-disabled 18-year-old older daughter was present when the dead was slain. Authorities told that the child told them a few shaky details about the crime. While they are still looking for the knife, the police have already recovered the hammer.

The authorities learned during the initial inquiry that the accused killed his wife as a result of their frequent arguments and disagreements. They had two kids, ages 18 and 15, and had been married for around 20 years. Ghaziabad Horror: Man Murders Wife’s Lover, Chops Body Into Eight Parts Across Khoda Colony; Arrested.

The couple had previously sought the police over their frequent arguments. They requested police assistance for a divorce, but after therapy they went back home, an official said.

