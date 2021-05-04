Mexico, May 4: An overpass carrying Mexico City's metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday night, killing more than a dozen people. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the accident left 20 people dead and scores injured. Many others were feared trapped inside the metro train. The overpass, which partially collapsed, was about 5 meters above the road in southern Mexico City. Mexico Marks End of Last Indigenous Revolt with Apology.

Following the accident, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum visited the spot and assured complete support to the victim' families. She also wrote on Twitter that "firefighters, public safety personnel are working. Various hospitals attending". Here's what we know so far about the Mexico metro overpass accident.

An overpass carrying Mexico metro train cars partially collapsed onto a road on Monday night.

The metro overpass collapsed near the Olivos and Tezonco stations. The accident happened on the metro's Line 12.

Reports said there has been complaints and accusation of irregularities in the construction of the Line 12.

A video showed a car trapped under rubble of the collapsed structure.

A video on local channel Milenio TV also showed the metro overpass collapsing on top of cars on a road below.

A crane had to be deployed to bring down the partially hanging train. There were still people trapped inside the train, though “we don't know if they are alive", the mayor said.

The Mexico City Metro is one of the largest and busiest in the world. The transportation network has witnessed at least two serious accidents since its inauguration half a century ago.

A tragedy occurred, the metro on line 12 with the bridge in Mexico City fell, there are many injured and people trapped in the wagons, I hope their relatisituation.ot in that situation #MetroCDMX #Linea12 pic.twitter.com/zxVZ05iVp6 — Yessi 🇲🇽 (@HamiltonYessica) May 4, 2021

In March of last year, a collision between two trains at the Tacubaya station left one passenger dead, injuring 41 people. In 2015, a train that did not stop on time crashed into another at the Oceania station, injuring 12 people.

