Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest," Mia tweeted on Wednesday according to India time. Amanda Cerny Comes in Support of the Protesting Farmers, Says ‘Demand Freedom of Speech’

"Paid actors, huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they're not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest," she expressed in a separate tweet sharing a photograph of protesting farmers. Mia's tweet comes following tweets by international pop sensation Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg expressing their concern for the protesting farmers. Rihanna Shows Solidarity Towards Farmers’ Protests in India, Kangana Ranaut Responds Harshly to Her Tweet

Mia Khalifa Reacts to Internet Cut Down in Delhi over Farmers' Protest

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Mia Khalifa's Support to Farmers' Protest in India

“Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/moONj03tN0 — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Rihanna had tweeted on Tuesday: "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest." "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Greta had tweeted early on Wednesday.

