The ongoing farmers' protest is now grabbing eyes from all around the world. Many international celebrities have come forward to acknowledge what is happening in our country and have been extending their support to the farmers. Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris have taken it to their respective social media accounts and talked about the protest. Adding to the list now is American vlogger Amanda Cerny. The actress took to social media to extends her support to the farmers. Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Jim Costa Among Other International Personalities Speak Out Against 'Oppression' of Protesting Farmers.

Amanda has always shown off her interest in Indian culture. From dressing in Indian traditional wear to collaborating with fellow Indian Youtubers, Amanda has always expressed how she loves India. Seeing how the ongoing farmers' protests are turning out to be, she posted a black and white picture of three village ladies and wrote a powerful caption along with it. Talking about freedom of speech, freedom of the press, she asked people to care about humanity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda 𝕮𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖞 (@amandacerny)

Earlier, international pop star Rihanna had also extended her support to farmers protesting against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year. She tweeted asking why people were not talking about it. With over 241,000 retweets, Rihanna was trending at Number 1 spot in India on Twitter. Kangana Ranautreacted to Rihanna's tweet and called her a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India". Amanda Cerny Shares Her Diwali Looks As She Wishes Fans ‘Triumph of Good Over Evil’.

For the uninitiated, Indian farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year. The protest was the result of the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

